Jackson Escape Rooms reopen for reservations

JACKSON, Tenn. — After closing due to COVID-19, Jackson Escape Rooms is once again opening to the public for private bookings.

Guest safety is a priority, and out of caution JER is requiring guests to book ahead as only one group of players will be allowed to enter at a time.

Masks will be required on-site while outside of the room you are playing.

If you are interested in booking, call (731) 215-0871 or visit jacksonescaperooms.com and click “Reservations.”