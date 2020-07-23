LIFELINE Blood Services to host Donuts and Donors on Friday

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services is hosting a Donuts and Donors blood drive Friday to bring in more donations.

The blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at 183 Sterling Farms Drive.

Donors will receive donuts, and the first 25 donors will get free coffee from J Town Coffee truck.

The blood supply is extremely low, according to LIFELINE, and there are safety measures in place for donors. Each donation will also be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Donors will also receive a t-shirt, and can register to win a pre-owned 2019 Ford Fiesta.