More Scattered Storms Today!

Weather Update: Thursday, July 23 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Its another warm and humid start to the morning with temps generally in the lower 70s. Scattered storms have been focusing on an old boundary draped along the I-40 corridor this morning. The main issue has been slow movement, and training of storms. far SW Carroll Co picked up over 2.5″ of rain in about and hour and a half. Unfortunately, the very juicy and saturated tropical air mass will remain in place here at the surface. Storms will be capable of putting down at least an inch in short order again today. As temps warm through the 80s to around 90°F. Scattered storms are expected to develop across the region. Very heavy rain and frequent lightning will be the main threats today other than collapsing cumulonimbus clouds this afternoon, which could produce localized wind gusts.



