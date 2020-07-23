Mugshots : Madison County : 07/22/20 – 07/23/20

1/4 Kenneth Cohen Aggravated assault

2/4 Brandon Graham Schedule II drug violations, improper lights

3/4 David Mauldin Failure to appear

4/4 Kimberly Tanner Violation of community corrections







The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/23/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.