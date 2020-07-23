Mugshots : Madison County : 07/22/20 – 07/23/20 July 23, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/4Kenneth Cohen Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 2/4Brandon Graham Schedule II drug violations, improper lights Show Caption Hide Caption 3/4David Mauldin Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 4/4Kimberly Tanner Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/22/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/23/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest