Stray Showers and Thunderstorms Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. – Thursday, July 23rd

Pockets of heavy rain are lingering in West Tennessee this afternoon after a stormy start to the day. The risk for severe weather for the rest of the day remains low but there’s still a risk for flash flooding with any slow moving thunderstorms. Avoid those flooded roads at all costs – “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!” Per the latest drought monitor published this morning, parts of West Tennessee near the Mississippi River remain in abnormally dry conditions or even a moderate drought.

TONIGHT

Stormy weather characterized most of the morning in parts of West Tennessee, so we’re left with very little activity in the forecast for this evening and overnight. Under mostly clear skies, temperatures will drop to the lower 70s for the 9th morning in a row.

Temperatures will be warmer tomorrow than they were today with highs in the lower 90s that end up feeling like 100°F. Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Friday too with a 40% chance for rain. Remember: “When Thunder Roars, Move Indoors”! Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest on the tropics including a storm developing in the Gulf of Mexico and a soon-to-be hurricane heading toward the Caribbean Sea and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

