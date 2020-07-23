Students recognized after attending summer reading program

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — After being out of school due to the pandemic, a program is helping fill the gaps for students.

18 students in the Brownsville Boys and Girls Club participated in the Reading Rescue Program which addresses summer learning loss.

The Tennessee State Conference of the NAACP hosted the camp. Each student received books, school supplies and a gift certificate for a Chromebook.

“They had lessons for their grade level, specifically for them to read. We know this has improved their reading,” said Tennessee NAACP President and Director Gloria J. Sweetlove.

Students who participated in the camp through the Jackson Boys and Girls Club will be recognized on Friday.