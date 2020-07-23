Tennessee to launch “Face It” mask campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennesseans will be seeing a new public service announcement on Friday.

Gov. Bill Lee announced that the new PSA will encourage mask use across the state, according to a news release from the Governor’s Office.

The release says the campaign is called “Face It. Masks Fight COVID-19,” and will run on broadcast and cable television, digital, social media, print and billboards statewide.

“Wearing a face covering when in public is a simple but effective way for us to each do our part and help stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Lee. “I wear a mask every day at the office, when Maria and I are out in public and especially when I visit my 87-year-old mother. It’s a personal choice for Tennesseans, but it’s one that could very well save lives and allow our economy to get fully back on track.”

To see a toolkit that can you can use to help share the video, click here.