Volunteers distribute free face masks at West Madison Senior Center

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — A thousand masks were given away on Tuesday by a small group of volunteers wanting to help out the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department. They did it again on Thursday at West Madison Senior Center, and community members showed up thankful and ready to get those masks.

“I truly appreciate them helping out,” said resident Alecia Sanford. “Share that concern and care for the community.”

The “them” she’s talking about is a group of volunteers from the UT-TSU Extension Office in Madison County.

They knew the health department didn’t have the man power available to hand them out, so they stepped up.

“Not everyone can afford masks, if they can even find them. And I think it shows the community just how important it is for everybody to wear a mask and to stay safe,” said James Scott, who came to pick up a mask.

And Scott isn’t the only person we spoke with who thinks wearing a mask is important.

“To protect themselves plus everyone else, that they come in contact with. And the community, whole nation needs it,” said resident James Burell.

Resident Tommy Cole said, “It’s important, but a lot of people think it’s a game, but it’s not a game. This ain’t never been here, since I’ve been here and I’m 77. But thank the lord I’m here, but I’m gonna try to do what I can do to stay here a little longer. Cause I know about this place, I don’t know about the next one.”

And Cole says it’s not good enough to just pick up a mask.

“You can get out of the bed and come get you a mask,” Cole said. “And then wear it. Don’t lay it on your dresser. Wear it every day, it’s important, it’s important.”

And if you missed either of the giveaways this week, they’ll be out again next week. On Tuesday, they’ll be at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church on Wallace Road from 9-11 a.m. Thursday, they’ll be at Keep My Hood Good at 119 Riverside Drive, also from 9-11 a.m.

The volunteers also gave away calendars and tips for healthy cooking along with the masks.