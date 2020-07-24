2 additional deaths reported in Madison Co.; 25 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed two more Madison County residents have died as a result of COVID-19, and 25 more residents have tested positive.

The health department says there are now a total of 786 confirmed positive cases in Madison County.

A 72-year-old woman and a 92-year-old woman both died Thursday due to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.

The new positive patients in Madison County are:

The newest confirmed cases include:

39-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old male (not hospitalized)

72-year-old female (not hospitalized)

76-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

13-year-old female (not hospitalized)

48-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

60-year-old male (not hospitalized)

50-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

32-year-old male (not hospitalized)

Unknown Individual (unknown hospitalization)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

49-year-old male (not hospitalized)

36-year-old female (not hospitalized)

68-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

50-year-old male (not hospitalized)

31-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

59-year-old male (not hospitalized)

48-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

38-year-old female (not hospitalized)

49-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

59-year-old female (not hospitalized)

37-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

The health department says 12 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

Of the 786 patients, a 540 have recovered from the virus. One hundred eighty-five remain active.

There are also a total of 82 COVID-positive patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Thirty of those patients are in ICU, and 24 are on ventilators.

Amy Garner, chief compliance and communications officer for West Tennessee Healthcare, says the total number of positive COVID patients has decreased since Thursday, with two patients being discharged.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 491 (62.4%)

38301: 199 (25.3%)

38356: 13 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 10 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 17 (2%)

38392: 5 (0.6%)

38355: 4 (0.5%)

38362: 9 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.5%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 295 (37.5%)

White: 350 (44.5%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 36 (4.5%)

Other/Multiracial: 14 (2%)

Unspecified: 84 (10.5%)

Gender:

Female: 461 (58.7%)

Male: 324 (41.2%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 540 (69%)

Not recovered: 151 (19%)

Better: 33 (4%)

Unknown: 50 (6%)

Deaths: 12 (2%)

Age: