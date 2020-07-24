89,078 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 938 deaths, 4,120 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 89,078 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, July 24. In addition, 938 people have died and 4,120 have been hospitalized. Another 52,983 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Friday. The report shows 906 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 389

Bedford County – 723

Benton County – 38

Bledsoe County – 646

Blount County – 728

Bradley County – 1,359

Campbell County – 122

Cannon County – 87

Carroll County – 109

Carter County — 266

Cheatham County – 412

Chester County – 133

Claiborne County – 143

Clay County – 41

Cocke County – 258

Coffee County – 234

Crockett County — 138

Cumberland County – 287

Davidson County – 17,180

Decatur County – 88

DeKalb County – 195

Dickson County – 447

Dyer County – 416

Fayette County – 512

Fentress County – 48

Franklin County – 180

Gibson County – 360

Giles County – 242

Grainger County – 98

Greene County – 248

Grundy County – 78

Hamblen County – 827

Hamilton County – 4,720

Hancock County – 52

Hardeman County — 638

Hardin County – 270

Hawkins County – 175

Haywood County — 229

Henderson County — 273

Henry County — 91

Hickman County – 164

Houston County – 36

Humphreys County – 67

Jackson County – 93

Jefferson County – 330

Johnson County – 57

Knox County – 2,844

Lake County – 704

Lauderdale County – 302

Lawrence County – 342

Lewis County — 25

Lincoln County – 170

Loudon County – 493

Macon County – 753

Madison County – 577

Marion County – 148

Marshall County – 188

Maury County – 792

McMinn County – 402

McNairy County — 206

Meigs County – 62

Monroe County – 239

Montgomery County – 1,325

Moore County – 35

Morgan County — 50

Obion County — 241

Overton County – 102

Perry County – 57

Pickett County — 16

Polk County – 89

Putnam County – 1,336

Rhea County – 418

Roane County – 196

Robertson County – 1,225

Rutherford County – 5,127

Scott County – 43

Sequatchie County – 71

Sevier County – 1,302

Shelby County – 17,693

Smith County – 274

Stewart County — 54

Sullivan County – 526

Sumner County – 2,790

Tipton County – 899

Trousdale County – 1,560

Unicoi County – 84

Union County — 73

Van Buren County – 20

Warren County – 267

Washington County – 577

Wayne County – 174

Weakley County — 128

White County – 150

Williamson County – 2,788

Wilson County – 1,777

Out of state – 2,423

Pending – 2,714

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 108

Asian – 865

Black or African-American – 17,519

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 70

Other/Multiracial – 12,673

White – 37,990

Pending – 19,853

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 47,256

Hispanic – 16,401

Pending – 25,421

Gender:

Female – 43,422

Male – 44,498

Pending – 1,158

Clusters:

Number of facilities – 156

COVID-19 positive residents – 1,254

Resident deaths – 197

Resident recovered – 437

COVID-19 positive staff – 1,009

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.