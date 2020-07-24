Frank Orvel Riley, devoted husband, father and grandfather, was born on December 8th, 1946, in Kalkaska, Michigan to the late Jay Riley and the late Beryl(Riley) McShurley.

Frank was the eldest son and leaves behind six siblings: Fred (Kay) Riley, John (Susan) Riley, Ralph (Bobbi) Riley, Janet (Mike) Sprague, Jean (the late Brian) Bouts, and Craig (Carola) Riley.

Frank also leaves behind Mary Riley, his beloved wife of 32 years; Tiffany Jetton, daughter; Susan (Levi) Gamble, daughter; the late John Riley, son; Jimmie Harwell, stepson; Latonya (Darius) Newble, stepdaughter; 11 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews, and too many friends to name.

Frank passed away on July 21st, 2020, in Jackson, Tennessee. Frank was employed as a diesel mechanic until his retirement in early 2020. He served as a devoted Jehovah’s Witness from his baptismal date of May 9th, 1971, and kept his faith in Jehovah strong until the end.

Services for Frank Riley will be held Saturday, August 1st, 2020 2pm via Zoom contact the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 2057 North Parkway. Jackson, TN 38301 for more information.