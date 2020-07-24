Lifeline hosts Donuts and Donors event

JACKSON, Tenn. — A life saving resource creates a way to bring in more donations.

Lifeline Blood Services hosted a pop up event called Donuts and Donors with the help of J-Town Coffee.

Blood donors who donated between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Friday received coffee and donuts for giving back.

Lifeline Public Relations Coordinator Cherie Parker says this was a way to get local businesses involved during the COVID-19 pandemic, where many have been struggling.

It also aimed to let people know blood donations are essential.

“It’s a way for us to remind people, and to let them know, they ‘donut’ know how much we need them and that patients are counting on them,” Parker said.

“My wife, and my dad too, wouldn’t be alive if it weren’t for donors giving blood,” said J-Town Coffee Owner David Sutherland.

The next pop up event hasn’t been announced yet.