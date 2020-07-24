Madison County sees 12th COVID-19 death

JACKSON, Tenn. — As of Friday, 12 Madison County residents have died due to complications with COVID-19.

“This is a very serious virus,” said West Tennessee Healthcare Chief Communications and Compliance Officer Amy Garner.

Across Tennessee, more than 900 people have died from the coronavirus, with 12 in Madison County.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with the family of Corey Marshall back in April. He was the first Madison County resident to die from COVID-19 complications.

Since then, 11 more residents have died. A 77-year-old woman died in hospice care on May 9.

In June we didn’t have a single death. Then on July 8, a 82-year-old man died, marking the third death due to COVID-19 complications.

Then almost every day last week, a Madison County resident died from COVID-19.

July 13, a 57-year-old man died.

July 14, an 86-year-old woman died.

July 15, an 85-year-old man died.

July 16, a 62-year-old man died.

A 47-year-old man also died one day last week.

Just this week we’ve had four deaths. A 62-year-old man died Tuesday. On Thursday, two women died: a 72-year-old and 92-year-old.

And a 69-year-old man died earlier this week as well.

“These are people. These are families, and it is really troubling to me when I hear people say, ‘Oh well we’ve had three deaths today.’ That’s not okay,” Garner said.

“And so I just continue to say we need to continue to do everything we can to slow the spread because 1,000 deaths in the state is not okay,” Garner said.

That includes washing your hands, practicing social distancing and wearing a mask whenever you’re out in public.

There will be a free mask giveaway in Jackson next Tuesday at Greater St. Luke Baptist Church from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and at the Keep My Hood Good office on Thursday.