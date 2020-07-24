More Sunshine, Still Expecting Scattered Storms

Weather Update: Friday, July 24 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. It is a much more quiet to start off this morning. Temps vary with lows in the mid 70s in northwest Tennessee and low 70s for the rest of West Tennessee.

We will see more sunshine overall today. Temperatures will increase fairly quickly through the 80s and then into the low 90s. There is still a weakness with two height maxima which will allow for some convection again. The main threat will again be the slow movement and torrential rain. Some isolated locations will see as much as an inch or two of rain, while some will not record any rain at all the whole weekend. The pattern through the weekend will remain somewhat persistent. Highs in the low 90s heat index between 100-105°.



Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

