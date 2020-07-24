Mugshots : Madison County : 07/23/20 – 07/24/20 July 24, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/8Acquanetta Brooks Violation of probation, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Brandon Owens Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Cookie Fowler Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Deandre Long Theft of property under $1,000 Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Devonte Wilkes Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8John Clark Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Nicholas Sinclair Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Nicholas Smith Criminal simulation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/24/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots FacebookTwitterPinterest