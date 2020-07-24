Mugshots : Madison County : 07/23/20 – 07/24/20

1/8 Acquanetta Brooks Violation of probation, failure to appear

2/8 Brandon Owens Fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/8 Cookie Fowler Violation of community corrections

4/8 Deandre Long Theft of property under $1,000

5/8 Devonte Wilkes Schedule VI drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license



6/8 John Clark Violation of community corrections

7/8 Nicholas Sinclair Violation of order of protection

8/8 Nicholas Smith Criminal simulation















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/23/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/24/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.