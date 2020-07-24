Odis Lee Hood, Jr.

Odis Lee Hood, Jr., known to many as “Junior”, age 81, resident of Water Valley, Mississippi and former resident of Arlington, Tennessee, departed this life Thursday morning, July 23, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Junior was born October 25, 1938 in Calhoun County, Mississippi, the son of the late Odis Lee Hood, Sr. and Elsie Marshall Hood. He was a longtime resident of Arlington and Memphis before moving to Water Valley, Mississippi. Junior was self-employed as a painter for many years before his retirement in 1996. He was a member of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church and enjoyed watching sports, especially football.

Mr. Hood is survived by two daughters, Donna Hester (Greg) of Nettleton, MS and Monica Luna of Nashville, TN; two sons, Dewayne Hood of Water Valley, MS and Benny Hood (Sandra) of Oakland, TN; seven grandchildren, Chris Jones (Melissa), April Haley (Robert), Ariah Hood, T.J. Hood (Lindsey), Tiffany Brooks, Tyler Hood, Ben Hood, Nicolette Luna and Meria Luna; and nine great-grandchildren, John Jones, Aubree Jones, Makayla Haley, Nathan Haley, Katelyn Haley, Mia Hood and Marley Hood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandchild, Christen Hood.

Funeral Services for Mr. Hood will be held at 3 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Bro. Eddie Little, pastor of Hickory Withe First Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. Hood will be from 1 to 3 P.M. Sunday, July 26, 2020 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Tyler Hood, Ben Hood, Ronnie Ivy, Randy Reynolds, Robert Haley and Nathan Haley.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, 699 Oakleaf Office Lane, Memphis, TN 38117.

