Siren testing to be moved to Saturday in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Emergency Management Agency will no longer be testing sirens on Wednesdays.

A news release from the agency says they will begin testing the warning siren every Saturday at noon. This change will go into effect on August 15, according to the agency.

The Jackson-Madison County EMA says that this change will better serve the residents of the county.

The agency was originally testing the sirens every first and third Wednesday, according to the release.

Beginning August 15, if you do not hear or see a siren spin, call their office at (731) 427-1271.