Slight Chance for Scattered Thunderstorms This Weekend

Weather Update – 6:50 p.m. – Friday, July 24th

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to linger through the early evening tonight with pockets of heavy rainfall and frequent lightning. The risk for severe weather remains low today, but some thunderstorms could produce some strong wind gusts at times. Hot and humid weather will stick around through the last weekend of July, but keep your guard up for pop-up thunderstorms and “when thunder roars, move indoors!”

TONIGHT

Partly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly clear by Saturday morning with a low chance for rain after 10 o’clock tonight. Temperatures will drop to the lower 70s at the coolest point of the night. Mostly dry tomorrow but the chance for rain is not 0% we may see an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon.

The chance for rain is low tomorrow but it is not 0%! We may see an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon with a 20% chance for rain but most of West Tennessee should remain dry. Expect temperatures to warm up to the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies with a heat index near 100°F tomorrow afternoon. The tropical storms in the Atlantic Basin are getting closer to making landfall. I’ll have the latest on Tropical Storm Hanna in the Gulf of Mexico and Tropical Storm Gonzalo in the western Atlantic coming up in the latest forecast on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – http://facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com