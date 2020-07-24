THP: Texas man suffered medical emergency prior to Friday crash

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Texas man died after a crash Friday morning near the Interstate 155 bridge near Dyersburg.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 44-year-old William Lee Harper III, of Brownsboro, Texas, died in the crash around 8 a.m. Friday on the exit ramp on Interstate 155 between Missouri and Tennessee.

THP says investigators believe Harper had a medical emergency that led to his tractor-trailer truck leaving the road, going off the shoulder and through a metal fence before stopping in a pond nearby.