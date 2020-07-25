25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed by health department; 811 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 25 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 811.

The newest confirmed cases include:

34-year-old female (not hospitalized)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

25-year-old male (not hospitalized)

11-month-old male (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (not hospitalized)

32-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

35-year-old male (not hospitalized)

76-year-old male (hospitalized)

41-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

36-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

6-year-old male (not hospitalized)

30-year-old female (not hospitalized)

41-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

6-month-old female (not hospitalized)

18-year-old female (not hospitalized)

1-month-old male (not hospitalized)

83-year-old male (hospitalized)

43-year-old female (not hospitalized)

54-year-old male (not hospitalized)

55-year-old male (hospitalized)

The health department says 11 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

Of the 811 patients, 564 have recovered from the virus. One hundred eighty-three remain active.

As of Friday, there are also a total of 82 COVID-positive patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Thirty-two of those patients are in ICU, and 23 are on ventilators.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 502 (61.8%)

38301: 210 (25.8%)

38356: 13 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 10 (1%)

38343: 12 (2%)

38313: 18 (2%)

38392: 5 (0.6%)

38355: 5 (0.6%)

38362: 10 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.5%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 304 (37%)

White: 355 (44%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 38 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 14 (2%)

Unspecified: 93 (11%)

Gender:

Female: 473 (58.3%)

Male: 337 (41.6%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 564 (70%)

Not recovered: 149 (18%)

Better: 34 (4%)

Unknown: 52 (6%)

Deaths: 12 (2%)

Age: