90,796 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 964 deaths, 4,196 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 90,796 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, July 25. In addition, 964 people have died and 4,196 have been hospitalized. Another 53,808 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Saturday. The report shows 946 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 396

Bedford County – 741

Benton County – 44

Bledsoe County – 647

Blount County – 756

Bradley County – 1,390

Campbell County – 132

Cannon County – 88

Carroll County – 121

Carter County — 274

Cheatham County – 418

Chester County – 136

Claiborne County – 152

Clay County – 41

Cocke County – 265

Coffee County – 261

Crockett County — 141

Cumberland County – 290

Davidson County – 17,493

Decatur County – 89

DeKalb County – 198

Dickson County – 471

Dyer County – 424

Fayette County – 519

Fentress County – 49

Franklin County – 188

Gibson County – 379

Giles County – 256

Grainger County – 98

Greene County – 261

Grundy County – 78

Hamblen County – 852

Hamilton County – 4,900

Hancock County – 56

Hardeman County — 647

Hardin County – 282

Hawkins County – 187

Haywood County — 236

Henderson County — 286

Henry County — 95

Hickman County – 167

Houston County – 39

Humphreys County – 71

Jackson County – 93

Jefferson County – 344

Johnson County – 59

Knox County – 2,959

Lake County – 706

Lauderdale County – 313

Lawrence County – 353

Lewis County — 29

Lincoln County – 181

Loudon County – 503

Macon County – 761

Madison County – 585

Marion County – 153

Marshall County – 193

Maury County – 821

McMinn County – 413

McNairy County — 216

Meigs County – 66

Monroe County – 252

Montgomery County – 1,350

Moore County – 35

Morgan County — 51

Obion County — 245

Overton County – 106

Perry County – 58

Pickett County — 17

Polk County – 93

Putnam County – 1,349

Rhea County – 434

Roane County – 208

Robertson County – 1,236

Rutherford County – 5,202

Scott County – 46

Sequatchie County – 72

Sevier County – 1,330

Shelby County – 17,944

Smith County – 278

Stewart County — 54

Sullivan County – 539

Sumner County – 2,833

Tipton County – 912

Trousdale County – 1,559

Unicoi County – 92

Union County — 76

Van Buren County – 21

Warren County – 282

Washington County – 626

Wayne County – 178

Weakley County — 133

White County – 152

Williamson County – 2,812

Wilson County – 1,790

Out of state – 2,365

Pending – 2,704

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 108

Asian – 885

Black or African-American – 17,834

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 71

Other/Multiracial – 12,733

White – 38,946

Pending – 20,219

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 48,322

Hispanic – 16,591

Pending – 25,883

Gender:

Female – 44,352

Male – 45,278

Pending – 1,166

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.