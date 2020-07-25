“Be The Change” film series continues

JACKSON, Tenn.–An educational film series continues in the Hub City.

Saturday’s screening in the ‘Be The Change’ series from the Jackson Chamber and United Way of West Tennessee was ‘Free State of Jones,’ a civil war movie.

In the movie, a confederate nurse returns to his farm in Mississippi after seeing his nephew get killed in the Battle of Corinth.

He befriends an enslaved woman.

This is the third screening in the series.

Attendees said watching the movies has given them the opportunities to have conversations about race relations.

“We just hope that people are open to learning more about social injustices, and try to unify the city,” manager of events for the Jackson Chamber, Jill Erling, said.

The next, and final screening, is August 1st at Union University.