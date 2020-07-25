Car show gives back to local kids

MILAN, Tenn.–Hundreds of hot rods park it in one local town for a meaningful cause.

It’s the first car show hosted by riveting rides, all to give back to kids in the community.

“I guess it all started when my dad put together a car show back in November, and he gave all of the proceeds to the angel tree. I wanted to do some charity work as well,” Madison Alexander, owner of Riveting Rides Hot Rods & Customs, said.

Alexander owns the custom body in Milan, and says her dad inspired her to put together her first car show for a cause.

All of the proceeds from the show go to the Milan Police Department’s crime prevention division, and will also help buy school supplies and backpacks for students in Milan through the department’s annual back to school blast.

“With opening schools, it’s been a crazy year, so I think anything right now would help the kids,” Alexander said.

Hundreds of car owners showed off their sweet rides, and some got rewarded for it.

Jeff Davis is from Union City, and took home best in show for his 1954 ford pickup.

“I’m really tickled to get that, that’s pretty prestigious,” Davis said.

He said he’s proud of the truck, which took three years to restore, and explains why he chose the paint color.

“When I got it, I got it out of a field. It looked pretty rough. I’ve completely redone it myself, that’s my hobby,” Davis said, “I’ve done everything that’s been done to the truck, from the engine to the interior to the paint, all of it I did myself.”

“Green is my favorite color. I’ve got a car at home, a model a sedan, street rod, and it’s green,” Davis said.

The car show drove in just over $4,500.

Alexander’s dad will be hosting another car show to benefit the Angel Tree November 7th at the Dyersburg Mall.