Microchipping event helps raise funds for local shelter

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. — Pet owners took their dogs and cats to the Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter Saturday, where an event was held to microchip pets.

Organizers say that with this event, they hope to raise enough money to get needed supplies for the shelter and to help with surgery costs for some of the animals.

“Funds will go to Friends of the Haywood Animal Shelter and the money goes directly to the animals in the shelter, and Saving The Animals Together was nice enough to come out here and help us raise funds,” said Nicole Massey, with Friends of the Brownsville-Haywood Animal Shelter.

Friends of Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter gave dogs a bath, at a cost of $5 or for free with a supply donation.

STAT offered microchipping for $20 per pet or $15 with a supply donation. Wendy Pickett with STAT says it is important to have your pet microchipped.

“Microchipping keeps your dogs safe if they get lost or if they run away during a storm. Animal shelters pick them up or someone takes them to a vet. They scan them for the chip and the chip comes back with your information so they can contact you,” Pickett said.

Animals that were adopted Saturday were microchipped at no cost.

Members with the Brownsville-Haywood County Animal Shelter say this event will be held again sometime in the fall.