Pet of the Week: Layla

It is time for this week’s Pet of the Week!

This week’s special friend is Layla. She came to Saving The Animals Together when she was picked up as a stray with her friend Theodore.

Soon it was discovered that Layla was pregnant.

Layla gave birth to six beautiful babies who have all found homes of their own, as well as Theodore.

Saturday, Layla has been with the organization for 562 days!

Layla is about 50 lbs, she is incredibly sweet and very easygoing. She loves nothing more than to simply be loved and be a part of your everyday life.

Layla would do well in almost any family setting. She loves kids and gets along good with other dogs and seems to like cats too. Layla will be a very loyal companion and will cherish her forever family.

For more information on how to adopt Layla — or any other dogs — you can go to visit the Saving the Animals Together website, or call (731) 313-7828.