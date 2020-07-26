93,936 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 967 deaths, 4,244 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 93,936 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, July 26. In addition, 967 people have died and 4,244 have been hospitalized. Another 54,730 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Sunday. The report shows 993 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 34 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 430

Bedford County – 763

Benton County – 47

Bledsoe County – 648

Blount County – 784

Bradley County – 1,449

Campbell County – 144

Cannon County – 90

Carroll County – 128

Carter County — 301

Cheatham County – 446

Chester County – 146

Claiborne County – 157

Clay County – 41

Cocke County – 289

Coffee County – 291

Crockett County — 150

Cumberland County – 300

Davidson County – 17,836

Decatur County – 94

DeKalb County – 204

Dickson County – 491

Dyer County – 436

Fayette County – 525

Fentress County – 50

Franklin County – 203

Gibson County – 409

Giles County – 268

Grainger County – 101

Greene County – 284

Grundy County – 85

Hamblen County – 883

Hamilton County – 5,055

Hancock County – 64

Hardeman County — 670

Hardin County – 299

Hawkins County – 211

Haywood County — 260

Henderson County — 313

Henry County — 106

Hickman County – 173

Houston County – 41

Humphreys County – 73

Jackson County –97

Jefferson County – 363

Johnson County – 63

Knox County – 3,100

Lake County – 710

Lauderdale County – 327

Lawrence County – 375

Lewis County — 33

Lincoln County – 186

Loudon County – 515

Macon County – 762

Madison County – 611

Marion County – 172

Marshall County – 209

Maury County – 881

McMinn County – 423

McNairy County — 235

Meigs County – 76

Monroe County – 257

Montgomery County – 1,439

Moore County – 36

Morgan County — 55

Obion County — 276

Overton County – 107

Perry County – 60

Pickett County — 18

Polk County – 105

Putnam County – 1,361

Rhea County – 444

Roane County – 230

Robertson County – 1,278

Rutherford County – 5,389

Scott County – 50

Sequatchie County – 79

Sevier County – 1,357

Shelby County – 18,331

Smith County – 285

Stewart County — 58

Sullivan County – 585

Sumner County – 2,889

Tipton County – 931

Trousdale County – 1,559

Unicoi County – 98

Union County — 77

Van Buren County – 22

Warren County – 293

Washington County – 694

Wayne County – 183

Weakley County — 149

White County – 157

Williamson County – 2,896

Wilson County – 1,840

Out of state – 2,625

Pending – 2,847

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 111

Asian – 898

Black or African-American – 18,149

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 73

Other/Multiracial – 12,786

White – 39,810

Pending – 22,109

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 49,169

Hispanic – 16,730

Pending – 28,037

Gender:

Female – 46,045

Male – 46,696

Pending – 1,195

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.