Additional death reported in Madison Co.; 36 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an one additional Madison County resident has died as a result of COVID-19, and 36 more residents have tested positive.

The health department says there are now a total of 847 confirmed positive cases in Madison County.

A 53-year-old male died due to complications from COVID-19, according to the health department.

The newest confirmed cases include:

53-year-old male (deceased)

19-year-old female (not hospitalized)

26-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

27-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

37-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

28-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

22-year-old female (not hospitalized)

21-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

1-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

33-year-old female (not hospitalized)

35-year-old female (not hospitalized)

83-year-old female (hospitalized)

88-year-old female (hospitalized)

77-year-old female (not hospitalized)

56-year-old female (not hospitalized)

40-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

75-year-old female (not hospitalized)

81-year-old female (not hospitalized)

71-year-old female (hospitalized)

71-year-old male (not hospitalized)

48-year-old female (not hospitalized)

31-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

26-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

16-year-old male (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

44-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

86-year-old female (not hospitalized)

42-year-old female (not hospitalized)

25-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

23-year-old male (not hospitalized)

48-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

44-year-old female (not hospitalized)

41-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

66-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

The health department says 13 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, and one of those patients is currently on a ventilator.

Of the 847 patients, 583 have recovered from the virus. Two-hundred and one remain active.

As of Friday, there are also a total of 82 COVID-positive patients at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Thirty-two of those patients are in ICU, and 23 are on ventilators.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 519 (61.2%)

38301: 222 (26.2%)

38356: 16 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 11 (1.3%)

38343: 12 (1.4%)

38313: 19 (2.2%)

38392: 5 (0.6%)

38355: 5 (0.6%)

38362: 11 (1.3%)

38006: 4 (0.5%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 309 (36%)

White: 368 (43%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 39 (5%)

Other/Multiracial: 16 (2%)

Unspecified: 108 (13%)

Gender:

Female: 496 (58.6%)

Male: 350 (41.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 583 (69%)

Not recovered: 165 (19%)

Better: 36 (4%)

Unknown: 50 (6%)

Deaths: 13 (2%)

Age: