Church congregation enjoys picnic together

JACKSON, Tenn.–A congregation gathers carefully for the first time in a while.

Poplar Heights Baptist Church held a church picnic for its members.

They ate dinner, played games, listened to music, and enjoyed each other’s company.

Everyone wore a mask and kept their distance while fellowshipping together.

Senior pastor Richard Bragg said it’s great to be back together after virtual services.

“It’s been an awesome thing to be able to do that, but at the same time, it’s just not the same as an in person gathering. This is a much needed thing for our congregation,” Bragg said.

Congregation members also enjoyed a food truck at their picnic.