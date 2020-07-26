Student receives scholarship during drive-thru celebration

PINSON, Tenn. — A drive-thru scholarship celebration was held for Darin Franklin, who graduated from South Side Senior High School a few months ago.

“At first I felt really nervous, but now I am like really like thankful and grateful, and I feel very loved and happiness and joy all around,” Franklin said.

Franklin received a $500 scholarship, awarded by Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Pinson. Franklin says she is ready for the next big step of her journey and wants to go to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

“And major in neuroscience on a pre-med track,” Franklin said.

“We want them to know that you can be whatever you want to be, you just give it your all,” said Mt. Pleasant Pastor Dennis McBride.

Franklin says she is grateful for the church, friends and family making this happen for her.

“I just wanted to say thank you to everybody,” Franklin said.

After the drive-thru, Franklin received gift cards, balloons, cards and best wishes from all her friends and family.