14th death reported in Madison Co. due to COVID-19; 861 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed an additional death of a COVID-19 patient, as well as 14 new positive cases.

Health department director Kim Tedford says an 88-year-old man died Sunday night as a result of the virus.

The newest patients are:

49-year-old female (not hospitalized)

85-year-old female (not hospitalized)

56-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

40-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

17-year-old female (not hospitalized)

23-year-old male (not hospitalized)

17-year-old male (not hospitalized)

61-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

46-year-old female (hospitalized)

49-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

33-year-old female (not hospitalized)

69-year-old female (not hospitalized)

75-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

66-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

The health department says there are now a total of 861 Madison County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those patients, 601 have recovered, 50 are unknown, and 196 are active cases. Tedford says there are currently 13 Madison County residents who are hospitalized, and one of those patients is on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 528 (61.3%)

38301: 227 (26.3%)

38356: 16 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 11 (1%)

38343: 12 (1%)

38313: 19 (2%)

38392: 5 (1%)

38355: 5 (1%)

38362: 11 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.5%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 1 (0.1%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.5%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 312 (36%)

White: 369 (43%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 39 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 16 (2%)

Unspecified: 118 (14%)

Gender:

Female: 505 (58.6%)

Male: 355 (41.3%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 607 (69.8%)

Not recovered: 156 (18.1%)

Better: 40 (4.7%)

Unknown: 50 (5.8%)

Deaths: 14 (1.6%)

Age: