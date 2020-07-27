96,489 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 978 deaths, 4,280 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 96,489 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, July . In addition, 978 people have died and 4,280 have been hospitalized. Another 57,239 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Monday. The report shows 1,056 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 35 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 469

Bedford County – 780

Benton County – 50

Bledsoe County – 649

Blount County – 850

Bradley County – 1,492

Campbell County – 148

Cannon County – 98

Carroll County – 139

Carter County — 318

Cheatham County – 453

Chester County – 155

Claiborne County – 163

Clay County – 46

Cocke County – 302

Coffee County – 309

Crockett County — 162

Cumberland County – 325

Davidson County – 18,136

Decatur County – 105

DeKalb County – 255

Dickson County – 499

Dyer County – 446

Fayette County – 541

Fentress County – 56

Franklin County – 213

Gibson County – 438

Giles County – 273

Grainger County – 115

Greene County – 295

Grundy County – 87

Hamblen County – 1,008

Hamilton County – 5,158

Hancock County – 68

Hardeman County — 704

Hardin County – 336

Hawkins County – 224

Haywood County — 294

Henderson County — 320

Henry County — 115

Hickman County – 181

Houston County – 42

Humphreys County – 77

Jackson County – 97

Jefferson County – 392

Johnson County – 70

Knox County – 3,240

Lake County – 716

Lauderdale County – 345

Lawrence County – 388

Lewis County — 34

Lincoln County – 197

Loudon County – 544

Macon County – 770

Madison County – 636

Marion County – 175

Marshall County – 218

Maury County – 904

McMinn County – 430

McNairy County — 247

Meigs County – 81

Monroe County – 271

Montgomery County – 1,455

Moore County – 37

Morgan County — 59

Obion County — 294

Overton County – 111

Perry County – 60

Pickett County — 19

Polk County – 110

Putnam County – 1,427

Rhea County – 450

Roane County – 249

Robertson County – 1,296

Rutherford County – 5,514

Scott County – 57

Sequatchie County – 83

Sevier County – 1,401

Shelby County – 18,654

Smith County – 294

Stewart County — 59

Sullivan County – 598

Sumner County – 2,925

Tipton County – 966

Trousdale County – 1,561

Unicoi County – 108

Union County — 84

Van Buren County – 26

Warren County – 317

Washington County – 750

Wayne County – 186

Weakley County — 165

White County – 168

Williamson County – 2,943

Wilson County – 1,876

Out of state – 2,631

Pending – 2,907

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 112

Asian – 909

Black or African-American – 18,408

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 71

Other/Multiracial – 13,397

White – 40,844

Pending – 22,748

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 50,085

Hispanic – 16,867

Pending – 29,537

Gender:

Female – 47,440

Male – 47,846

Pending – 1,203

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.