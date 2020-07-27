Chester county announces first COVID-19 related death

CHESTER CO., Tenn. — Chester county announced its first death in connection with the Coronavirus.

County Mayor Barry Hutcherson says their community lost a great person.

“Mr. Charlie Currin, he was a good Christian man. He, I believe, sang in a gospel quartet for a good while,” said Mayor Hutcherson.

Mayor Hutcherson says Charlie was a very active person in the Chester county community even representing Santa in last year’s annual Christmas tree lighting.

“He was already growing his beard for this year. He was going to have a natural beard and wouldn’t have to have the other one on,” Mayor Hutcherson explained.

Mayor Hutcherson spoke to Charlie’s family who says he contracted COVID-19 from a family member visiting from middle Tennessee.

Charlie also had preexisting health conditions prior to contracting the virus.

“We still strongly urge that everyone wear a mask and be courteous of others. You never know someone close to you might have other health issues,” Mayor Hutcherson said.

Mayor Hutcherson says if you have any symptoms related to COVID-19, stay at home and contact your doctor.