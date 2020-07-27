City of Jackson available on community improvement app ‘Ready311’

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is now one of the many jurisdictions available on the “Ready311” app.

The mobile app uses the GPS and camera features of your smartphone to allow citizens to report community issues in real time.

Using the app, you can report on a variety of different issues, including:

Code violations

Garbage/litter

Bulky pickup/leaf pickup

Animal issues

Issues within a park

Potholes

Sidewalk damage

Sight obstructions

Faulty traffic signals or signs

Zoning or land use violations

The app is available in the iOS AppStore and Android GooglePlay.