City of Jackson available on community improvement app ‘Ready311’
JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is now one of the many jurisdictions available on the “Ready311” app.
The mobile app uses the GPS and camera features of your smartphone to allow citizens to report community issues in real time.
Using the app, you can report on a variety of different issues, including:
- Code violations
- Garbage/litter
- Bulky pickup/leaf pickup
- Animal issues
- Issues within a park
- Potholes
- Sidewalk damage
- Sight obstructions
- Faulty traffic signals or signs
- Zoning or land use violations
The app is available in the iOS AppStore and Android GooglePlay.