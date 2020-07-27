City of Jackson available on community improvement app ‘Ready311’

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson is now one of the many jurisdictions available on the “Ready311” app.

115986799 2112688535541484 5675872547572611237 O

The mobile app uses the GPS and camera features of your smartphone to allow citizens to report community issues in real time.

Using the app, you can report on a variety of different issues, including:

  • Code violations
  • Garbage/litter
  • Bulky pickup/leaf pickup
  • Animal issues
  • Issues within a park
  • Potholes
  • Sidewalk damage
  • Sight obstructions
  • Faulty traffic signals or signs
  • Zoning or land use violations

The app is available in the iOS AppStore and Android GooglePlay.

Categories: Local News, News

Related Posts