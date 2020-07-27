Increasing Chance for Rain Throughout the Week

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Monday, July 27th

Dew points in the lower to middle 70s today have once again allowed for the heat index to reach the lower 100s this afternoon. The hot and humid weather will stick around through the end of the month, but as rain chances increase through the end of July, the temperatures will start to drop! In fact, there’s an actual cold front in Saturday’s forecast!

TONIGHT

There’s a slight chance for rain in West Tennessee through early evening with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible near the Tennessee-Kentucky border later tonight. Skies will be partly cloudy with overnight lows in the lower 70s. This will be the 13th morning in a row with a temperature of 70°F or warmer. The last time we had a streak this long, we ultimately ended up with 28 days in a row with temperatures above the 60s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are more likely tomorrow than they were today and rain could be heavy at times with frequent lightning from late morning through early evening. Under partly to mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will warm up to the lower 90s but will feel like the lower 100s during the afternoon. Rain will become likely from Wednesday through Friday as an area of low pressure moves through the region, but rain chances continue this weekend with a cold front forecast to sweep across the area. Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast rainfall totals and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

