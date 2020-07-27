Jackson police investigating report of stolen packages

JACKSON, Tenn. — Investigators with the Jackson Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.

Police say a man was seen on a door camera taking packages from the front porch of a home on Wells Street on July 17, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect is a slim Black man, wearing a black t-shirt with writing on the front, denim shorts, white socks, black sandals and a black hat.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information on the theft is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.