Mugshots : Madison County : 07/24/20 – 07/27/20 July 27, 2020 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/48Amanda Pittman Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear 2/48Adonis Winston Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection 3/48Adrian Crumble Failure to appear 4/48Alexis Reid Violation of probation, failure to appear 5/48Aliyah Pirtle Simple domestic assault, vandalism 6/48Andew March Violation of community corrections 7/48Andros Simmons Assault 8/48Antoine Allen Aggravated robbery 9/48April Edgin Failure to appear 10/48Arlettia Coman Failure to appear 11/48Arturo Flores Jr. Violation of probation 12/48Brandon Kinnie Schedule VI drug violations 13/48Britney Woods Assault, disorderly conduct 14/48Burris Anderson Violation of community corrections, resisting stop/arrest 15/48Caleb Howard Driving under the influence 16/48Christian Hillard Failure to appear 17/48Christopher Latham Harassment 18/48Colby Criswell Possession of methamphetamine 19/48Derrick Baker Possession of methamphetamine 20/48Dexter Witherspoon Harassment 21/48Edgar Vasquez Morales Violation of probation 22/48Fred Williams Aggravated domestic assault 23/48Gregory Hines Aggravated domestic assault 24/48Jack Collins Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon 25/48James Marcell Aggravated assault, vandalism, unlawful exposure 26/48Jasmine Cobb Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 27/48Jaycee Bedocs Failure to appear 28/48Jeffery Lane Simple domestic assault, vandalism 29/48Jennifer Stallings Possession of methamphetamine 30/48Joshua Duncan Driving under the influence 31/48Justin Barker Possession of methamphetamine 32/48Justin Kennedy Possession of methamphetamine 33/48Justin Sanderson Theft under $10,000, criminal impersonation 34/48Kayla Shaw Shoplifting/theft of property 35/48Keith Rose Aggravated assault, theft under $10,000, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed 36/48Kennedy Walls Simple domestic assault, vandalism 37/48Kristi Tharpe Simple domestic assault 38/48Lendell Davis Aggravated assault, theft under $10,000 39/48Makayla Snowden Vandalism 40/48Maranda Bacon Possession of methamphetamine 41/48Martavis Sturdivan Driving under the influence 42/48Michael Hottman Sex offender registry violations 43/48Miguel Davila Simple domestic assault 44/48Phillip Riggs Simple domestic assault 45/48Rebecca Maness Shoplifting/theft of property 46/48Tiana Taylor Shoplifting/theft of property 47/48Timara Davis Failure to appear 48/48Unika Carney Violation of probation The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/27/20. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.