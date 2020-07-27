Mugshots : Madison County : 07/24/20 – 07/27/20

1/48 Amanda Pittman Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

2/48 Adonis Winston Aggravated domestic assault, violation of order of protection

3/48 Adrian Crumble Failure to appear

4/48 Alexis Reid Violation of probation, failure to appear

5/48 Aliyah Pirtle Simple domestic assault, vandalism



6/48 Andew March Violation of community corrections

7/48 Andros Simmons Assault

8/48 Antoine Allen Aggravated robbery

9/48 April Edgin Failure to appear

10/48 Arlettia Coman Failure to appear



11/48 Arturo Flores Jr. Violation of probation

12/48 Brandon Kinnie Schedule VI drug violations

13/48 Britney Woods Assault, disorderly conduct

14/48 Burris Anderson Violation of community corrections, resisting stop/arrest

15/48 Caleb Howard Driving under the influence



16/48 Christian Hillard Failure to appear

17/48 Christopher Latham Harassment

18/48 Colby Criswell Possession of methamphetamine

19/48 Derrick Baker Possession of methamphetamine

20/48 Dexter Witherspoon Harassment



21/48 Edgar Vasquez Morales Violation of probation

22/48 Fred Williams Aggravated domestic assault

23/48 Gregory Hines Aggravated domestic assault

24/48 Jack Collins Aggravated assault, aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

25/48 James Marcell Aggravated assault, vandalism, unlawful exposure



26/48 Jasmine Cobb Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

27/48 Jaycee Bedocs Failure to appear

28/48 Jeffery Lane Simple domestic assault, vandalism

29/48 Jennifer Stallings Possession of methamphetamine

30/48 Joshua Duncan Driving under the influence



31/48 Justin Barker Possession of methamphetamine

32/48 Justin Kennedy Possession of methamphetamine

33/48 Justin Sanderson Theft under $10,000, criminal impersonation

34/48 Kayla Shaw Shoplifting/theft of property

35/48 Keith Rose Aggravated assault, theft under $10,000, evading arrest, driving while unlicensed



36/48 Kennedy Walls Simple domestic assault, vandalism

37/48 Kristi Tharpe Simple domestic assault

38/48 Lendell Davis Aggravated assault, theft under $10,000

39/48 Makayla Snowden Vandalism

40/48 Maranda Bacon Possession of methamphetamine



41/48 Martavis Sturdivan Driving under the influence

42/48 Michael Hottman Sex offender registry violations

43/48 Miguel Davila Simple domestic assault

44/48 Phillip Riggs Simple domestic assault

45/48 Rebecca Maness Shoplifting/theft of property



46/48 Tiana Taylor Shoplifting/theft of property

47/48 Timara Davis Failure to appear

48/48 Unika Carney Violation of probation

































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 07/24/20 and 7 a.m. on 07/27/20.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.