Tennessee resists White House COVID-19 recommendations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — White House COVID-19 task force leader Deborah Birx says Tennessee stands at the cusp at being able to significantly decrease new coronavirus cases and must take stronger steps to prevent the virus’s spread.

Birx recently identified Nashville as one of 11 cities with a surge in coronavirus cases that need aggressive action, while noting that many of the state’s rural areas have seen a worrisome outbreak.

Her remarks fell flat with Republican Gov. Bill Lee, who has vowed he won’t shut down the state’s economy again and has resisted repeated calls to issue a statewide mask mandate.