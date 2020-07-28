17 charged in alleged drug trafficking ring
JACKSON, Tenn. — Seventeen people from across West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi are facing federal charges after an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization.
According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the individuals were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and were arrested this week.
Those arrested are:
- David Bone, 54, of Dyer County
- Stacey Caksackkar, 52, of Crockett County
- Troy Chew, 45, of Blytheville, Arkansas
- Colby Criswell, 28, of Gibson County
- Thomas Dacus, 43, of Crockett County
- Stacy Edwards, 31, of Dyer County
- Jason Glisson, 42, of Dyer County
- Frederick Johnson, 36, of Meridian, Mississippi
- Crystal Lee, 37, of Crockett County
- Draper Lee, 39, of Crockett County
- Nicholas Grant Mealer, 21, of Crockett County
- Tammy Mealer, 50, of Crockett County
- Madison Middlebrook, 21, of Blytheville, Arkansas
- Michael Newson, 35, of Senatobia, Mississippi
- Shawn Sherry Overton, 45, of Dyer County
- Shawn Riley, 41, of Dyer County
- Ronald Solomon, 40, of Dyer County
Draper Lee, Middlebrook and Solomon are also charged with being felons in possession of a firearm, according to the release.
The arrests were part of “Operation Clear Cut,” which targeted organized crime and narcotics in West Tennessee.
The release says the organization is believed to be responsible for the distribution of more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine.
Law enforcement also seized more than $31,000 and eight guns, according to the release.
The case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date to determine if the individuals will be indicted, according to the release.
Officers from multiple agencies participated in the investigation and arrests.