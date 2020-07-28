17 charged in alleged drug trafficking ring

JACKSON, Tenn. — Seventeen people from across West Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi are facing federal charges after an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office, the individuals were charged with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and were arrested this week.

Those arrested are:

David Bone, 54, of Dyer County

Stacey Caksackkar, 52, of Crockett County

Troy Chew, 45, of Blytheville, Arkansas

Colby Criswell, 28, of Gibson County

Thomas Dacus, 43, of Crockett County

Stacy Edwards, 31, of Dyer County

Jason Glisson, 42, of Dyer County

Frederick Johnson, 36, of Meridian, Mississippi

Crystal Lee, 37, of Crockett County

Draper Lee, 39, of Crockett County

Nicholas Grant Mealer, 21, of Crockett County

Tammy Mealer, 50, of Crockett County

Madison Middlebrook, 21, of Blytheville, Arkansas

Michael Newson, 35, of Senatobia, Mississippi

Shawn Sherry Overton, 45, of Dyer County

Shawn Riley, 41, of Dyer County

Ronald Solomon, 40, of Dyer County

Draper Lee, Middlebrook and Solomon are also charged with being felons in possession of a firearm, according to the release.

The arrests were part of “Operation Clear Cut,” which targeted organized crime and narcotics in West Tennessee.

The release says the organization is believed to be responsible for the distribution of more than 70 pounds of methamphetamine.

Law enforcement also seized more than $31,000 and eight guns, according to the release.

The case will be presented to a grand jury at a later date to determine if the individuals will be indicted, according to the release.

Officers from multiple agencies participated in the investigation and arrests.