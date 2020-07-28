41 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 902 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 41 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of cases to 902.

Those new patients are:

36-year-old male (not hospitalized)

25-year-old male (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

61-year-old female (not hospitalized)

47-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

73-year-old male (not hospitalized)

33-year-old male (not hospitalized)

71-year-old male (not hospitalized)

5-year-old male (not hospitalized)

43-year-old male (not hospitalized)

60-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

46-year-old male (not hospitalized)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

24-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (not hospitalized)

51-year-old male (not hospitalized)

67-year-old male (hospitalized)

72-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

10-year-old male (not hospitalized)

56-year-old male (not hospitalized)

48-year-old female (not hospitalized)

51-year-old male (not hospitalized)

74-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

60-year-old female (not hospitalized)

65-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old female (not hospitalized)

60-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

3-year-old male (not hospitalized)

38-year-old female (not hospitalized)

17-year-old male (not hospitalized)

58-year-old female (not hospitalized)

52-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

33-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

34-year-old male (not hospitalized)

66-year-old male (not hospitalized)

10-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

51-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old male (not hospitalized)

68-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

Health department staff are still trying to reach some of these patients, so their hospitalization status is currently unknown.

In addition, 15 Madison County residents are currently hospitalized. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 557 (61.7%)

38301: 236 (26.1%)

38356: 17 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 12 (1%)

38343: 12 (1%)

38313: 19 (2%)

38392: 5 (1%)

38355: 5 (1%)

38362: 11 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.4%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 324 (36%)

White: 381 (42%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 39 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 16 (2%)

Unspecified: 135 (15%)

Gender:

Female: 518 (57.4%)

Male: 383 (42.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 627 (69.5%)

Not recovered: 169 (18.7%)

Better: 42 (4.7%)

Unknown: 50 (5.5%)

Deaths: 14 (1.6%)

Age: