Gas boiler recall

Gas boilers are being recalled due to the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Triangle Tube is recalling its Prestige Solo and Prestige Excellence gas boilers.

Flue gas can reportedly escape from the boilers if the vent adapter is not securely reattached to the boiler after maintenance or repair.

The firm has received one report of a death from carbon monoxide poisoning associated with these boilers.

If you have one, contact Triangle Tube immediately to schedule a free repair.

To contact the company, call toll-free at 877-574-5036 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.triangletube.com and click on “RECALL INFORMATION” for more information.