Gov. Lee unveils safe reopening plan for schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee announced the State of Tennessee’s recommendations to reopen schools for the 2020-2021 school year.

“Providing parents a choice in their children’s education is incredibly important,” Lee said. “In-person learning is the medically sound, preferred option. Our state is doing everything we can to work with local school districts and ensure that in-person learning is made available in a way that protects the health and safety of our students and educators, and this plan helps us accomplish that goal.”

“The Department of Health has worked with Department of Education to establish a protocol to keep school buildings open safely and cause minimal disruption when positive cases occur,” said Tennessee Commissioner of Health Dr. Lisa Piercey.

The list of recommendations from the Department of Health and the Department of Education include details on when to test and quarantine, contact tracing, immunizations, funding, contact sports and more.

Click here to read the full plan in detail.