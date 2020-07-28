High School Football Preview: Peabody Golden Tide

TRENTON, Tenn. — Not many high school football programs can replicate the recent success of the Peabody Golden Tide. Over the past few seasons, the team from Trenton has taken full ownership of 2A football in the state of Tennessee.

The Tide enter the 2020 year as two time defending state champions, while also bringing in a large win streak to the table.

According to head coach Shane Jacobs, there will be plenty of new faces throughout the starting roster, as the Tide will be replacing several key pieces from the past few seasons. But at a program like Peabody, the standard of success remains the same, which has the coaching staff pleased with the overall progress throughout the summer months.

“You know this team has its own personality and I really like where we are as a team,” said Jacobs. “I really like the leadership that’s developed with these guys, and these guys have done a good job of living up to the standard that’s been set before them with the guys that have graduated. So, I’m really proud of all of our guys, specifically the senior group that we have.”

If everything goes as planned, the Golden Tide are set to open up the season on the road against their long time rival Milan. Kickoff for that game is currently scheduled for Thursday, August 20.