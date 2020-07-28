Increasing Clouds With Scattered Storms

Weather Update: Tuesday, July 28 —

Good Morning West Tennessee. Another mid-Summer morning with temps in the mid to low 70s. It’s humid again; Similar to Monday, temperatures will quickly climb through the 70s and 80s. We should top out around 90°F. Heat index will be in the triple digits again this afternoon, especially the southern 2/3 of West Tennessee. We do expect to see more storms overall today. There is a cold front that will be slowing dropping south into Northwest Tennessee by this evening. This is also where we expect the better focus of storms to reside. Though across West Tennessee there could be isolated to spotty storms or storm clusters again today. Heavy rain will be the primary threat with any storms today. Though there will still be quite a bit of real-estate between the storms. The frontal boundary will continue moving south slowly into this evening. It’s not impossible there co;d be a few lingering storms into this evening.



