Jackson police ask for public assistance identifying burglary suspects

1/2

2/2



JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects involved in a burglary at a local business.

Police say the burglary was reported at T & D Corner Store on Whitehall Street.

Surveillance video from the store shows the four individuals entering the business and taking an undetermined amount of merchandise, according to a news release.

In the release, investigators say the suspects appear to be three men and a woman.

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has information on the burglary is asked to call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.