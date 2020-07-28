Mask giveaways proving successful across Hub City

WEST JACKSON, Tenn. — Mask giveaways continue throughout the Hub City, and volunteers say they’re seeing a steady stream of people.

Two giveaways Tuesday morning were at Greater Saint Luke’s Baptist Church, and the Keep My Hood Good office.

At the Saint Luke’s location, volunteers said that by 10 a.m., they had already given out almost one thousand free masks, courtesy of the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department.

With local health officials stressing the use of masks, they say that the message is getting through.

“People are thankful. They’re saying they’re having trouble finding masks, especially at no cost. So people are really utilizing this,” said Tennille Short, an agent with UT-Extension, as well as a member of Greater Saint Luke’s.

The final mask distribution for the month of July will be this Thursday, at the Keep My Hood Good office.