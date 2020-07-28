TN State Parks announce discount for state residents on overnight accomodations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee State Parks announced Tuesday they will provide a 10% discount for Tennessee residents to enjoy overnight accommodations.

The new Tennessee Resident Discount Program applies to most campsites, cabins and lodge rooms across the state. The discount is available to all TN residents 18 and older with a valid state-issued ID, and may not be combined with any other discounts.

“Our parks belong to Tennesseans, so it is only fitting that state residents pay less than out-of-state visitors for overnight stays,” said Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. “We believe Tennessee taxpayers deserve this break in the parks.”

Overnight accommodations are open during the COVID-19 pandemic, but as a result availability may be limited.

Click here to make reservations online, and select “Tennessee Resident Discount” during payment.

Reservations are also available in-person or by phone by calling the specific park.