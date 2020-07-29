100,822 COVID-19 cases confirmed in TN, 1,020 deaths, 4,482 hospitalizations

The Tennessee Department of Health confirmed a total of 100,822 cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, July 29. In addition, 1,020 people have died and 4,482 have been hospitalized. Another 62,129 have recovered.

The Tennessee Department of Health also released the number of probable cases on Wednesday. The report shows 1,119 probable cases of COVID-19 and an additional 37 COVID-19-probable deaths.

The report shows the following case count by county:

Anderson County – 536

Bedford County – 806

Benton County – 55

Bledsoe County – 654

Blount County – 957

Bradley County – 1,555

Campbell County – 160

Cannon County – 105

Carroll County – 154

Carter County — 333

Cheatham County – 466

Chester County – 169

Claiborne County – 178

Clay County – 52

Cocke County – 342

Coffee County – 333

Crockett County — 179

Cumberland County – 346

Davidson County – 18,545

Decatur County – 120

DeKalb County – 269

Dickson County – 534

Dyer County – 459

Fayette County – 574

Fentress County – 63

Franklin County – 232

Gibson County – 474

Giles County – 304

Grainger County – 140

Greene County – 316

Grundy County – 89

Hamblen County – 1,101

Hamilton County – 5,344

Hancock County – 70

Hardeman County — 732

Hardin County – 350

Hawkins County – 254

Haywood County — 319

Henderson County — 373

Henry County — 151

Hickman County – 198

Houston County – 48

Humphreys County – 87

Jackson County – 103

Jefferson County – 441

Johnson County – 81

Knox County – 3,444

Lake County – 722

Lauderdale County – 371

Lawrence County – 408

Lewis County — 39

Lincoln County – 218

Loudon County – 575

Macon County – 794

Madison County – 700

Marion County – 183

Marshall County – 234

Maury County – 953

McMinn County – 442

McNairy County — 268

Meigs County – 84

Monroe County – 297

Montgomery County – 1,524

Moore County – 37

Morgan County — 64

Obion County — 330

Overton County – 118

Perry County – 64

Pickett County — 22

Polk County – 123

Putnam County – 1,465

Rhea County – 454

Roane County – 294

Robertson County – 1,344

Rutherford County – 5,682

Scott County – 68

Sequatchie County – 88

Sevier County – 1,541

Shelby County – 19,522

Smith County – 322

Stewart County — 63

Sullivan County – 650

Sumner County – 3,014

Tipton County – 1,026

Trousdale County – 1,565

Unicoi County – 120

Union County — 102

Van Buren County – 29

Warren County – 339

Washington County – 840

Wayne County – 191

Weakley County — 182

White County – 175

Williamson County – 3,021

Wilson County – 1,941

Out of state – 2,688

Pending – 2,931

The Tennessee Department of Health has also released statistics for patients by race, ethnicity and gender.

Race:

American Indian or Alaska Native – 119

Asian – 930

Black or African-American – 19,079

Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander – 77

Other/Multiracial – 13,952

White – 43,077

Pending – 23,588

Ethnicity:

Not Hispanic/Latino – 54,531

Hispanic – 17,390

Pending – 28,901

Gender:

Female – 49,773

Male – 49,829

Pending – 1,220

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.