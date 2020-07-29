37 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 939 total cases

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 939.

The newest patients are:

29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

56-year-old female (not hospitalized)

63-year-old male (not hospitalized)

27-year-old male (not hospitalized)

67-year-old male (not hospitalized)

29-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

32-year-old female (not hospitalized)

3-year-old female (not hospitalized)

74-year-old female (not hospitalized)

20-year-old female (not hospitalized)

24-year-old male (not hospitalized)

23-year-old female (not hospitalized)

67-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

Unknown male (not hospitalized)

9-year-old male (not hospitalized)

23-year-old male (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (not hospitalized)

64-year-old female (not hospitalized)

42-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

13-year-old male (not hospitalized)

19-year-old female (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

55-year-old male (not hospitalized)

25-year-old female (unknown hospitalization)

59-year-old female (hospitalized)

44-year-old female (not hospitalized)

36-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

29-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

25-year-old male (unknown hospitalization)

53-year-old male (not hospitalized)

88-year-old female (not hospitalized)

19-year-old male (not hospitalized)

37-year-old female (not hospitalized)

22-year-old male (not hospitalized)

34-year-old female (not hospitalized)

80-year-old female (hospitalized)

65-year-old female (not hospitalized)

Health department director Kim Tedford says there are 15 Madison County residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Two of those patients are on ventilators.

West Tennessee Healthcare chief compliance and communications officer Amy Garner confirmed Wednesday that there are now 99 COVID-positive patients in Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Of those 99 patients, 37 are in ICU and another 24 are on ventilators, Garner said.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip Code:

38305: 578 (62%)

38301: 252 (27%)

38356: 17 (2%)

38391: 16 (2%)

38366: 12 (1%)

38343: 12 (1%)

38313: 19 (2%)

38392: 5 (0.5%)

38355: 5 (0.5%)

38362: 11 (1%)

38006: 4 (0.4%)

38302: 1 (0.1%)

38308: 2 (0.2%)

38378: 1 (0.1%)

Unknown: 4 (0.4%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 338 (36%)

White: 401 (43%)

Asian: 7 (1%)

Hispanic: 39 (4%)

Other/Multiracial: 16 (2%)

Unspecified: 138 (14%)

Gender:

Female: 539 (57.4%)

Male: 399 (42.5%)

Unknown: 1 (0.1%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 646 (69%)

Not recovered: 179 (19%)

Better: 46 (5%)

Unknown: 54 (6%)

Deaths: 14 (1%)

Age: