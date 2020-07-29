Garth Brooks doesn’t want to win CMA entertainer award again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Country superstar Garth Brooks is pulling himself out of nominations for entertainer of the year at the CMA Awards.

Brooks, who has won the top prize a total of seven times, said on Wednesday he feels lucky with seven and says it’s time for someone else to win.

Brooks addressed online criticism after he won last November, when many hoped that Carrie Underwood would be the first woman to win entertainer of the year since 2011.

Brooks says this might be Underwood’s year.

The CMA says artists can’t remove themselves from the ballot and it is up to voters to nominate him or not.