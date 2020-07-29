Grant to support West Tennessee agricultural, forestry businesses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Agriculture announced multiple West Tennessee businesses will be supported by the Agriculture Enterprise Fund.

The grant will go to many facilities across Tennessee, including Henderson, Decatur, Henry, and Fayette Counties, according to news release from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture.

The release says the grants are made to those who show that their business can have a strong impact on local farms, access to markets, increased capacity or agricultural innovation.

“Any way we can support economic development and job creation is a win for families, their communities, and the state,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “TDA continues to be responsive to the needs of farmers and foresters who are, in turn, responsive to consumer demand. For many of these businesses, AEF grants mean they will secure greater access to consumer markets which goes a long way to strengthen the economy.”

The department says the full list of recipients are:

Southern Natural Foods, Henderson County – USDA-Inspected Meat Processing

Cody Todd Farms, Henderson County – USDA-Inspected Meat Processing

Volner Sawmill, Decatur County – Forest Products

North American Caviar, Henry County – Asian Carp Processing

Fayette Packing Company, Fayette County – USDA-Inspected Meat Processing

Lightfoot Farm Market & Processing, Shelby County – Retail-Exempt Cut Shop

A&H Custom Meat and Processing, Van Buren County – USDA-Inspected Meat Processing

Bone Cave Timber, Van Buren County – Forest Products

Clark Hardwoods, Houston County – Forest Products

J&M Sawmill & Lumber, Jackson County – Forest Products

Lost Mountain Meats, Greene County – Custom Meat Processing

Mason Processing, Tipton County – Custom Meat Processing

Miller Brother’s Sawmill, Carter County – Forest Products

Old Lincoln Meat Company, Lincoln County – Custom Meat Processing

Potts Meats, Bedford County – USDA-Inspected Meat Processing

Twine String Farms, Marshall County – USDA-Inspected Meat Processing

White County Lumber Company, White County – Forest Products

The department says that the program has awarded a total of nearly $4.3 million in grants to business across the state, leveraging more than $59 million in agriculture and forest-product economic development.